Killed by ‘Kindness’ — Homeless Freeze to Death Because Mamdani Won’t Force Them off Streets

New York City is the midst of a prolonged cold snap, with 10 individuals reportedly frozen to death since Saturday.

Details remain murky. but more than half of the deceased are confirmed to have had a past experience with homelessness.

But it’s not just the weather that’s to blame.

These tragedies also highlight the dreadful consequences of bad policy, specifically Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s decision to stand down on homeless sweeps.

Early last month, the then-mayor elect announced that his administration would not break up encampments.

Stephen Eide is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images