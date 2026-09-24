Kids in Foster Care Need Stable Relationships

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Christian Bale built a foster-care village designed to keep siblings together.

Actor Christian Bale has spent nearly two decades working on a project that has nothing to do with Hollywood. This month, his nonprofit opened Together California, a foster-care village in Palmdale, outside Los Angeles. The $22 million development will house as many as 72 children and their caregivers.

The village includes a playground, a community center, social services and studio apartments for young people preparing to leave foster care. One parent in each household will be paid to manage the home full time. The homes also have enough bedrooms for large groups of siblings to live together.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Wall Street Journal

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Rob Henderson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.