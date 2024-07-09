Kamala Harris Would Be the Best Democratic Choice

She’d rally black voters who are souring on Democrats and she’s close to Trump in the polls.

Four years ago, Joe Biden was the Democratic Party’s solution to Donald Trump. Today, Mr. Biden is the problem that needs to be solved. But how?

Democrats can’t correct course so long as Mr. Biden continues to insist that nothing’s wrong, or at least nothing that can’t be addressed by getting more sleep and not scheduling events after 8 p.m. Last month’s disturbing debate performance was a one-off, he says, and his struggling poll numbers are simply inaccurate. “I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” he said this week in a letter to Democratic lawmakers. But Democrats are questioning his health and competence, not his commitment.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images