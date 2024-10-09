Kamala Harris’ Home Care Proposal

Appearing on ABC’s “The View” Tuesday, Kamala Harris proposed “a historic new Medicare at Home benefit” to “cover home care for the first time.”

The cost of such a benefit could reach $500 billion per year (almost $4,000 per American household).

But the Harris campaign implausibly claims that it could be funded merely by cutting Medicare payments for drugs.

As people age, they increasingly need assistance with basic chores like bathing, eating, dressing, or using the bathroom; 40% of Americans aged 85 and older need such help – and their number is expected to double by 2040. Most of this care is currently provided by relatives.

But as seniors are increasingly divorced, childless, or living far from their kids, the need for formal assistance is growing. This can be enormously expensive: the median cost of a home health aide is $33 per hour.

Except for a limited period following hospitalizations, Medicare doesn’t cover home care, and only 4% of seniors hold private long-term care insurance. Two thirds of home care is currently financed by Medicaid, which provides federal funds for states to cover poor residents.

Chris Pope is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images