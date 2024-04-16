Is Jan. 6 the Political Winner Democrats Think It Is?

A Supreme Court ruling against the government could shift the focus to prosecutorial overreach.

Perhaps for obvious reasons—see my drawing nearby—the most indelible image for me of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is the guy strolling down a hallway with an enormous Confederate battle flag over his shoulder. At one point a photographer snaps him walking past a portrait of Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, a leading abolitionist.

Having never been a supporter of Donald Trump, I didn’t consider the Capitol riot a tipping point. Like my colleagues at the Journal editorial page, I respected the will of the voters and tried to write about Mr. Trump’s presidency through the same free-market conservative lens with which I had viewed his Democratic and Republican predecessors. I faulted him when I thought he was wrong (on trade, immigration and general comportment) and credited him when I felt he was right (on taxes, school choice and Supreme Court nominees). As I saw it, my journalistic duty to readers was to provide informed commentary, not take down the Trump White House because I disagreed with certain policies.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images