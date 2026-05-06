Is Everyone’s Next Lover The Blade Runner AI?

How should we think about people having “relationships” with chatbots?

David Brooks recently described the skeptical attitude toward romantic relationships, particularly among younger Americans, as “the Great Detachment.” Brooks views our collective renunciation of binding romantic ties as the logical development of a culture that worships the self, prizing individual autonomy above all else. For Brooks, the modern self chiefly exerts its autonomy through the pursuit of professional success. But while the self may be freer and lighter than ever before in terms of obligations to others, Brooks sees it as rootless, friendless, and partnerless.

Brooks’s diagnosis gets at something real. Marriage rates stand near all-time lows, and the share of never-married 40-year-olds has reached record highs. Since 2020, over half of U.S. adults have said that dating has gotten harder. Despite research evidence to the contrary, single women increasingly doubt the significance of marriage for well-being.

Today’s dating culture often treats potential romantic partners as a means, rather than ends in themselves. The swipe logic of dating apps implicitly conveys that other people are disposable and replaceable, not flesh and blood humans with their own hopes and dreams. And modern romance’s increasing emphasis on the beloved as an engine of personal growth and fulfillment echoes the individualist logic of our culture, emphasizing what others can do for us.

The rise of frictionless AI relationships with virtual entities, designed to maximize user engagement and psychological comfort, will likely amplify these tendencies. An Atlantic article described how young people are increasingly forgoing relationships because of fears of intimacy and rejection, even as a recent survey found that nearly one in five highschoolers in its sample have had a “relationship” with an AI. Another study found an even higher proportion (28 percent) among adults.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Daily Wire. Based off a recent City Journal piece.

______________________

Joseph Figliolia is a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.