Instacart’s New NYC Fee Teaches the Meddling Left a Much-Needed Economics Lesson

When New York City’s new minimum-wage rules for grocery delivery workers kicked in last week, they immediately hit us at the checkout.

The evidence pops up as soon as you open your Instacart app.

Click to pay for your grocery order and there it is: a fresh $5.99 line item labeled “Regulatory Response Fee.”

Just below, the tip box isn’t blank like it used to be — the app now pre-loads a 10% tip on your order.

Surprise!

That “Regulatory Response” surcharge isn’t some random cash grab.

Santiago Vidal Calvo is a Cities policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images