In Michigan, Jewish Voters Are Reconsidering Their Allegiances

Communal preservation must accompany universal concern.

Amid concerns over rising antisemitism on the left, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently told her fellow Jewish Democrats that they may have to “sacrifice the comfort, safety, security and even the very future of our own people in exchange for the opportunity to save the rest of humanity.” In a bizarre inversion of the story of Queen Esther, who risked her own life to save the Jews, Nessel invoked the biblical heroine to suggest that Jews should risk their own survival to save everyone else.

I grew up in West Bloomfield, Michigan, a center of Jewish life in the state. Many of the town’s residents are declining Nessel’s invitation.

It’s easy to see why. In March, a Hezbollah-inspired attacker from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, rammed a truck loaded with gasoline, fireworks, guns and ammunition into the preschool of Temple Israel, a Reform synagogue in West Bloomfield, while more than 100 children were inside.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Washington Post

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Jesse Arm is the vice president of external affairs at the Manhattan Institute, where he oversees communications, government relations, and public opinion research.