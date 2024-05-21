In Her Zeal to Get Trump, Fani Willis Ignores Masked Protester Crimes

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost this month warned college students protesting the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that doing so while wearing a mask could be prosecuted as a felony.

He was invoking a 1953 state law, similar to laws on 15 other states’ books, originally created to control Ku Klux Klan activity.

Georgia is one of the states that still criminalizes masked demonstrations.

But don’t expect the AG in Atlanta, Georgia’s state capital, to enforce the law.

As anti-Israel protests continue to erupt across the Peach State, Fulton County DA Fani Willis is instead concentrating her ire (and her office’s budget) on prosecuting ex-President Donald Trump.

Like Ohio, Georgia has long outlawed protesting while masked, in response to the hoods that an earlier generation of ‘anti-Zionist activists,’ the KKK, used to obscure members’ identities

The violence of the Klan spurred Georgia to enact anti-masking laws in 1951.

Tim Rosenberger is a legal fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images