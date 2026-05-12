Ignore Mamdani’s Gaslighting — NYC Subway Violence Is Worse Than You Remember

When Decarlos Brown, Jr., fatally pierced 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska’s throat on a Charlotte, NC, commuter train last August, the horror made global news.

Last week’s fatal shoving of 76-year-old Ross Falzone down a flight of Manhattan subway steps commands equal outrage for what it says about the city’s steep decline in transit safety.

For decades, New York succeeded in keeping its transit system safe.

Recently, we’ve just given up on doing it.

For any transit rider, watching the video of Falzone in the seconds before his murder conjures the same emotions video of Brown’s random attack on Zarutska evoked.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here. Nicole is the author of Movement: New York’s Long War to Take Back Its Streets from the Car, available now.