Democrats will celebrate their victories, but will they acknowledge their country’s progress?

A recent Journal editorial on the election of Scott Colom, who will become Mississippi’s first black U.S. senator since Reconstruction and its first Democratic senator in 38 years, ended by asking: “Why won’t Democrats celebrate America’s manifest racial progress?”

It’s a question many reasonable people have been asking at least since Barack Obama won the presidency nearly 20 years ago. Mr. Obama not only claimed the popular vote twice in what remains a majority-white country, he won some of the palest states—Iowa, Wisconsin, Vermont, Maine, Ohio, New Hampshire. Even in Southern states he lost, such as Georgia, Texas and South Carolina, Mr. Obama garnered more white support than John Kerry in 2004 and Al Gore in 2000.

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Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at Manhattan Institute, a columnist for the Wall Street Journal, and a commentator for Fox News.