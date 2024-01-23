If Police Won’t Back Up ‘Mr. Brooklyn,’ Maybe a Lawyer Will

How to hold anti-Israel protesters accountable for breaking the law by disrupting traffic.

Did you know you have a right to snarl traffic? Me neither. But the communications team at Washington’s Reagan National Airport seems to think it’s embedded in the U.S. Constitution.

A traffic alert sent out by airport officials last weekend warned travelers to expect delays “due to a group in vehicles exercising first amendment rights in roadway.” The vehicles were occupied by opponents of Israel’s war against Hamas, and for the past several months demonstrators have been throttling highways and byways across the nation to draw attention to their cause.

They’ve also drawn the ire of millions of Americans who simply want to go about their daily commutes. A New York City motorist, dubbed “Mr. Brooklyn” by the local tabloids, caused a sensation recently when a video of him confronting protesters who were blocking a bridge was posted on social media. “You’re disrupting traffic, idiots!” he shouts at demonstrators before exiting his car and shoving several of them out of the way. “You can’t do that! It’s against the law!” They eventually let the man through, and good for him. But why should he have to stick his neck out when maintaining public order is the responsibility of city officials and law enforcement?

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Wall Street Journal (paywall)

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images