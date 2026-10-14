Idaho’s Shrunken Rule Book Teaches the Nation a Lesson

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Every now and then, government needs to clean out its regulatory closet.

What do women’s kickboxing uniforms, a dress code for deputy state veterinarians and an unaired lottery game show have in common?

Until a few years ago, all of them were still regulated by legally binding requirements in Idaho’s state administrative code. These rules were not on the books because they were essential. They were there because no one had gotten around to removing them.

Absurd and antiquated rules such as Idaho’s might be funny if they did not have real consequences.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Washington Post

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Alex J. Adams is is the assistant secretary for the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.