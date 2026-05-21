I See Dangers of AI Firsthand — as People Make Doppelgangers of Me!

Every new technology brings fears. No sooner were the printing presses invented than people were smashing them up. Industrialization brought its own opponents. And in our own time everything from smartphones to cryptocurrencies have had their naysayers.

But there is a growing backlash to one particular technology that is going to define our era: AI.

Just this week Eric Schmidt — the former CEO of Google — was booed by students during a commencement speech at the University of Arizona. Other students, in Florida and Tennessee, have also protested against the changes that AI is likely to bring to their work lives.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal.