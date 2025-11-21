How Trump Can End ‘Woke Capital’ — and Free US Companies To Get Back to Business

In his second term, President Donald Trump certainly hasn’t been afraid to go bold — and now it could be the stock market’s turn.

Trump’s administration is eyeing a major overhaul in how the feds oversee the market, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

The slate of reforms under consideration could be the biggest positive development for our financial markets since the early days of the Reagan administration, if not since the creation of the federal securities laws themselves.

James R. Copland is a senior fellow and director of legal policy at the Manhattan Institute. He is the author of “The Unelected: How an Unaccountable Elite is Governing America.” Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images