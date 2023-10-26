How to Stop Our Schools and Elites from Home-Growing Jew-Hating Terrorists

These past few weeks, we’ve witnessed a new and terrifying phenomenon: The banlieue-ization of American cities and college campuses.

Just like the French suburbs that catch fire, quite literally, every time their disgruntled residents decide that they’re not fond of a particular policy or bit of breaking news, we now have bonfires in Bay Ridge and pinheads at Penn marching around and cheering on Jewish genocide.

And just like those French suburbs, one major reason for this vile and violent degeneracy is a new generation of young people who no longer feel bound to their fellow citizens in any meaningful way.

Watching Brooklynites burn down the block while calling for the destruction of the world’s sole Jewish state upset me not only because of what it might mean for Israel, where I was born, but also, and much more so, because of what it means for America, where I choose to live.

___________________

Liel Leibovitz is editor at large for Tablet. This piece is adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images