How to Build a Pro-AI Majority — Before We Squander America’s Future

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Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first-in-the-nation moratorium on large data centers carries one big lesson: Artificial intelligence has a politics problem that no amount of lobbying will fix.

AI is one of the most valuable technologies ever to emerge, yet it’s increasingly losing the political battle for public support.

Without that support, America will squander its huge advantages and fail to benefit from what it’s built.

That’s why AI’s advocates need to consciously cultivate a pro-AI majority — and fast.

The polls tell the story: New Yorkers backed a data-center moratorium by better than two to one in last month’s Siena survey.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Jesse Arm is the vice president of external affairs at the Manhattan Institute. Sean Speer is a technical writer at the Manhattan Institute. This piece is adapted from City Journal.