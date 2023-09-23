What Writers and Auto Workers Strikes Say about Unions and Innovation

Would you let a robot cut your hair?

I’m optimistic about technology and automation, but that particular bleeding edge is one I’d prefer to avoid.

Slide away from the up-close-and-personal nature of barbering, however, and automation looks more attractive. Indeed, slide fully into the digital, industrial, and manufacturing sectors and automation looks positively splendid.

Through the adoption of new technologies, the market has a knack for delivering the things we want and need. These gains do have a flipside, however.

Each step toward automation cuts a bit of work from someone who makes a living from doing it.

Thus, amid a flowering of new tech, we suddenly now find ourselves in an era of national labor strife.

Jordan McGillis is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images