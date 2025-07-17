How the Supreme Court Is Returning Power to the People

The conservative majority has demonstrated a vital commitment to republicanism.

We may never see a better Supreme Court of the United States.

Since Amy Coney Barrett arrived in late 2020, the six-justice conservative-ish majority has, slowly but surely, set about fixing the court’s biggest mistakes of the last century. And American governing is better for it.

To understand the significance of today’s Supreme Court, we can’t assess each case in isolation. And we certainly shouldn’t focus on whether a particular decision handed President Donald Trump a win or loss. Instead, we should see that there’s been a movement afoot.

In one sense, the court is rolling back the two strands of left-jurisprudence that dominated for generations: liberalism and progressivism. With the former, the court manufactured new rights found neither in the Constitution nor in our history or traditions. That had the effect of enabling justices to read their own policy preferences into the law, tying the hands of elected officials. With the latter, the court allowed the federal government, particularly its sprawling bureaucracy, to centralize power away from the people.

Andy Smarick is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

