How San Francisco Has Become a Taxpayer-Funded Haven for Sex Criminals

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It’s Tuesday morning at Little Learners Daycare in downtown San Francisco. Teacher Wendy herds bright-eyed toddlers, amped up after playtime in the courtyard, back inside.

They’re laughing and swatting at each other playfully, oblivious to the pack of pedophiles lurking nearby.

Four hundred feet away, dozens of registered sex offenders live at 111 Taylor Street. Wendy knew that the Tenderloin, where she operates her Mandarin-immersion daycare, was dangerous. It’s a hotbed for illegal drug activity and homelessness.

But she didn’t realize that sex offenders live so close to her daycare — or that taxpayers fund their housing.

According to this City Journal investigation, more than 25% of sex offenders in San Francisco with addresses in the Megan’s Law database live in taxpayer-subsidized buildings.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. Haley Strack is an investigative reporter at City Journal.

This piece originally appeared in City Journal.