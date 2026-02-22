How Mamdani’s Tax-Hike Mania Could Make His Budget Gap Grow BIGGER

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has painted himself as the unfortunate victim of a historic budget crisis, but he really should be counting his lucky stars.

New York City has a big spending problem, but not a revenue problem.

Yet that could change soon — warning signs are already flashing.

Mamdani isn’t confronting an external economic shock like a recession, 9/11, the financial crisis or COVID-19.

Wall Street is doing fine; the taxes on its stellar bonuses made $5 billion of the city’s budget gap disappear overnight.

As much as the mayor would hate to admit it, he needs Wall Street more than it needs him.

John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images