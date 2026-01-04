How Mamdani Can Bring Rents down — with a Blueprint That Really Works
Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
In his inaugural address Thursday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani promised that his administration “will strive each day to ensure that no New Yorker is priced out of any . . . basic necessities.”
How he’ll actually pull that off remains a mystery.
Last week, a journalist with New York magazine asked Mamdani to give an example of a city that had successfully lowered its cost of living — and got crickets in response.
(“None sprang to mind,” as the reporter tactfully phrased it.)
It’s striking that a candidate who ran almost entirely on affordability can’t offer a single model to emulate.
But let’s give our new mayor the benefit of the doubt: Greater housing affordability is within reach — if he follows the right examples.
Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post
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John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.
Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
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