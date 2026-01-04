How Mamdani Can Bring Rents down — with a Blueprint That Really Works

In his inaugural address Thursday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani promised that his administration “will strive each day to ensure that no New Yorker is priced out of any . . . basic necessities.”

How he’ll actually pull that off remains a mystery.



Last week, a journalist with New York magazine asked Mamdani to give an example of a city that had successfully lowered its cost of living — and got crickets in response.

(“None sprang to mind,” as the reporter tactfully phrased it.)

It’s striking that a candidate who ran almost entirely on affordability can’t offer a single model to emulate.

But let’s give our new mayor the benefit of the doubt: Greater housing affordability is within reach — if he follows the right examples.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images