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January 4th, 2026

How Mamdani Can Bring Rents down — with a Blueprint That Really Works

Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

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In his inaugural address Thursday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani promised that his administration “will strive each day to ensure that no New Yorker is priced out of any  . . . basic necessities.”

How he’ll actually pull that off remains a mystery.

Last week, a journalist with New York magazine asked Mamdani to give an example of a city that had successfully lowered its cost of living — and got crickets in response.

(“None sprang to mind,” as the reporter tactfully phrased it.)

It’s striking that a candidate who ran almost entirely on affordability can’t offer a single model to emulate.

But let’s give our new mayor the benefit of the doubt: Greater housing affordability is within reach — if he follows the right examples.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. 

Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

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