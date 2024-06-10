How Henry Ford’s Fortune Is Being Used to Rip America Apart

It’s November 2023 and, following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas terrorists that killed some 1,200 Israelis and at least 31 Americans, thousands of demonstrators march through New York City, calling for the destruction of the Jewish state.

Chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” echo through the streets, along with: “There is only one solution: intifada revolution.”

Among the crowd is the infamous Palestinian American activist Linda Sarsour, who warns through a megaphone that a cabal of wily Jews has conspired to place “their little posters” (of kidnapped Israeli civilians) across the city, seeking to entice people to rip them down.

While many onlookers might look like “ordinary people,” she says, the Jews have “their little people all around the city,” surveilling others.

Sarsour is there to deliver such rhetoric in part because she’s been paid to be there. Her nonprofit, MPower Change, has received $300,000 in grant funding from the Ford Foundation “to build grassroots Muslim power.”

It’s May 2023, and protesters have stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC, to demand that lawmakers not accept spending cuts during negotiations to lift the debt ceiling. Many are so disruptive that the police arrest them and drag them out.

N. S. Lyons writes “The Upheaval” on Substack. Adapted from City Journal.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images