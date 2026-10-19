How DOGE Beat The Bureaucracy

What really happened when Elon’s layoff experiment went to Washington.

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) went from an inside joke about a Musk-favored cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, to the biggest story in Washington to a near-nonentity — all in under a year. During DOGE’s whirlwind tour in power, the press highlighted its improbable promises of trillions of dollars in savings, its exaggerations of the savings it did achieve, and its occasional naivete about the politics and policy of Washington.

Yet the media spent so much time disputing DOGE’s claims that they largely ignored how it did change spending. In the end, while DOGE made only modest reductions in government contracting and a handful of cuts to government grants, it had a massive impact on the federal civil service. Before Trump took office, the civil service hit a modern peak of more than 2.3 million employees. Since then, it has shrunk by more than 270,000 people, a 12% drop — the fastest decline in federal employment since the end of World War II.

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Judge Glock is the director of research and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor at City Journal.b This piece was originally published in City journal