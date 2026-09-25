How Communism Kills Kindness

In 1974, Simon Leys published ‘Chinese Shadows’ under a pseudonym to protect himself from pro-Maoist intellectuals. The book describes habits of mind that are now alive and well in America.

Communism is on the rise in America. More than that: It is being celebrated.

With the midterm elections just over one month away, at least eight congressional candidates with avowedly socialist perspectives are poised to take office, polling well ahead of their opponents in states from New York to Colorado.

Think there’s no connection between socialism and communism? Think again. Nearly half of the members of the Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) leadership body identify as communists. As Stu Smith reported earlier this summer, “Members with Communist political tendencies now significantly shape the DSA’s leadership.” In their December 2025 newsletter, members of the DSA’s Red Star Caucus celebrated Mao Zedong’s 132nd birthday.

All of which raises some natural questions: Where is this revolutionary romance coming from? And as it steadily seeps into our leadership class, where will it lead?

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Free Press

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Rob Henderson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.