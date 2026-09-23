How California Has Created a Welfare System for Illegal Immigrants

California runs the nation’s largest welfare system, devoting more than $180 billion annually to food, health care and other programs for the poor and downtrodden. To sustain the arrangement, the state imposes the nation’s highest tax rates.

In theory, these programs are supposed to help struggling Californians. In reality, many serve large numbers of illegal immigrants. Today, California oversees a shadow welfare system that allows noncitizens to receive health care, rental assistance, college grants, tax credits, low-cost car insurance and even smartphones on the taxpayers’ dime.

We visited four public-services offices in Southern California, each of which admitted that illegal aliens can enroll in public-welfare programs or receive benefits on their children’s behalf. In total, California taxpayers spent at least $11 billion subsidizing illegal immigrants in the last fiscal year. The state’s shadow welfare system, it seems, shows no signs of slowing down.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. Kenneth Schrupp is an investigative reporter at City Journal. Austen Hufford is a senior investigative reporter at City Journal.

This piece originally appeared in City Journal.