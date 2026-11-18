Paradise, Calif., was a quiet town in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Seniors flocked there seeking affordable homes. Others came for abundant land and small-town charm. For more than a century, Paradise was an oasis from the hustle of urban California.

On Nov. 8, 2018, it all came crashing down. A hook, suspended from a tower owned by Pacific Gas and Electric, one of America’s largest utilities, snapped. A jumper conductor hit the tower, melting metal strands and setting nearby vegetation ablaze.

Paradise and its surroundings were destroyed: 150,000 acres were incinerated, thousands of homes were leveled, and 85 people were killed. The town’s population shrunk by more than half in the five years that followed the infamous Camp Fire. PG&E eventually pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

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Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow at Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and the author of America’s Cultural Revolution. Susan Crabtree is national correspondent at RealClearPolitics and a coauthor of Fool’s Gold. Kenneth Schrupp is an investigative reporter at City Journal.

This piece originally appeared in City Journal.