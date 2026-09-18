How Abdul El-Sayed Wants To Recreate Trudeau’s Canadian Failures

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What Canadians experienced as a failed experiment, El-Sayed sees as a blueprint for America.

Before Americans take Abdul El-Sayed’s advice about moving to Canada, they might ask Canadians how the experiment worked out.

In remarks recently reported by the New York Post, the Michigan Democratic Senate candidate declared, “If you want to achieve the American dream, well, you should move to Canada.” He was speaking on his podcast in May 2023, nearly eight years into Justin Trudeau’s rather disastrous prime ministership.

Canada was then in the midst of a lost decade. Its economy was falling further behind America’s, while reckless immigration policies brought in newcomers faster than the country could accommodate. Trudeau’s postnational experiment was straining the shared sense of belonging that held the country together.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Daily Wire

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Sean Speer is a Technical Writer at the Manhattan Institute and former adviser to Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.