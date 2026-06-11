Hochul Must Halt New York’s ‘Motherhood’ Erasure — and Step Up for Families
Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images
A last-minute vote in Albany this month took New York one step closer to achieving the left’s long-cherished goal: vaporizing the nuclear family.
Does Gov. Kathy Hochul have enough spine to stop it?
The bill, S.9316, will erase the words “mother” and “father” from key sections of state law — and replace them with the coldly clinical “gestating parent” and “non-gestating parent.”
This isn’t modernization, but cultural vandalism dressed up as inclusivity.
Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post
______________________
Wai Wah Chin is the founding president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York.
Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images