“Hey! Teacher!”: American Education’s Failing Grade

Today, the Manhattan Institute published a new issue brief on the recently released Nation’s Report Card, the gold standard assessment for measuring American students’ reading and math proficiency.

Unfortunately, the 2024 scores reveal that American schoolchildren lost their luster decades ago. Only about a third of fourth- and eighth-grade students are proficient in reading or mathematics. Education scholar Jennifer Weber analyzes the results and offers four policy recommendations rooted in academic accountability for students, schools, and educators to turn these essential scores around.

Elementary and middle school students are not the only ones to be concerned about. In the Wall Street Journal, senior fellow Jason L. Riley warns that empirical studies on the political leanings of academics prove that conservative professors are vanishing from college campuses. Too many of the leftist professors who remain are happy to indulge in student indoctrination and fan the flames of campus protests.

Perhaps students who wish to truly serve their communities should look to state schools, not elite ones. Senior fellow Andy Smarick writes in Education Next that a significant number of graduates from flagship public universities work in influential roles in politics, law, public service, and think tanks. In fact, flagship graduates outnumber elite-school alums in many fields, especially state government.

Private universities may soon feel a financial squeeze if Congress raises the tax on university endowments, which lawmakers are considering in the budget reconciliation process. Proponents of the policy argue that the sizable endowments of elite colleges should be taxed—but those schools will not be the only ones affected. In City Journal, Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn warns that such a tax penalizes self-sufficient institutions that decline federal money and rely on private donations. By contrast, it leaves untouched institutions sustained by taxpayers.

In another City Journal article of note, fellow Colin Wright dives into the results of a new Department of Health and Human Services report, “Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices.” As Wright explains, the 400-page report provides a much-needed “comprehensive and sober reevaluation of the science, ethics, and clinical practices in pediatric gender medicine.” Hopefully, the report will lead to a new evidence-based consensus for pediatric care.

Finally, check out a new video featuring MI’s executive director of external affairs, Jesse Arm, on the lack of response to the firebombing attack that targeted Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Arm proposes three actions Shapiro should take to make Pennsylvania safer and, importantly, to bring moral clarity to his constituents and the Democratic party.





