Governor Hochul’s Only Idea to Solve New York’s Budget Problem Is to Spend More

In her presentation of the $232.7 billion state budget for the upcoming 2025 fiscal year, which starts in April, Gov. Hochul channeled St. Augustine: She wants New York to be less profligate, but not quite yet.

Hochul said some good stuff about New York “not spending the money we don’t have.”

But she offers no solutions, neither for the state’s newest intractable spending problem — shelter for migrants — nor for the old rising costs, Medicaid and education.

The governor said “we can’t spend like there’s no tomorrow, because tomorrow always comes.”

So she proposed a spending hike of just 0.5%, well below the nation’s still-elevated 3.4% inflation rate.

That’s lower than Hochul’s spending hikes of the past two years, when the budget rose by 10.7%, slightly higher than the nation’s 10% inflation over the same two years.

