Gov. Hochul Has Struck Out on Housing Reform — but Here’s What Could Actually Help NYC’s Crisis

With the new year comes an event that New York housing advocates should face with dread: the annual session of the state legislature.

Dread, of course, because the legislature’s Democratic supermajorities are dominated by socialists who dream of government and — better yet — nonprofits entirely dependent on government taking over most housing in New York City.

Punitive rent controls and economically unworkable requirements to supply a large proportion of units in new apartment buildings at rents way below market levels are way stations to this glorious future.

Their housing cause for 2024 is “good cause eviction,” effectively statewide rent control where none yet exists.

That would teach investors who hoped to get a profit out of New York housing never to do so again.

Moreover, it would exacerbate housing shortages.

You’d think even left-leaning legislators would be OK with capitalist developers making hay in high-income parts of NYC and in the suburbs, where few poor people can be found.

Eric Kober is an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He retired in 2017 as director of housing, economic and infrastructure planning at the New York City Department of City Planning. Follow him on Twitter here. Based on a recent issue brief.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images