Gotham’s Tyrannical ‘Bike Kings’ Are Taking Over the City

New York City is dealing with elevated crime and disorder, failing and emptying schools, taxpayer flight and a fiscally crunched City Hall.

But our ruling class is targeting the “real” emergency: not enough bike lanes.

Cycling activists and their friends at the Department of Transportation have stepped up their crusade against the existential threat of the four-wheeled vehicle, imposing street-redesign plans on neighborhoods, whether residents want them or not.

Let’s be clear. New Yorkers like bikes. Four wheels good, two wheels better.

Bike lanes can be great assets, so long as they’re not at the expense of pedestrians or drivers.

Cyclists and pedestrians travel well together in places like the Hudson River Greenway right by the faster drivers on the West Side Highway.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Wai Wah Chin is the founding president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York.