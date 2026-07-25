Gender Identity Federal Policy Update

A note to readers: This week's newsletter is our federal policy update on "gender identity" policy which we are sharing once a month in place of the Gender Debriefs weekly updates. Our normal Debrief content will resume next week. Thanks for reading.

Executive Orders

EO 14168 – Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government (1/20/25)

The federal government will only recognize two sexes, male and female.

Agencies must interpret laws governing sex-based rights accordingly.

The Secretaries of State and of Homeland Security must ensure that government issued documents reflect the holder’s sex.

Federal agencies must end federal funding for “gender ideology.”

Agencies must rescind any previously issued guidance documents that are inconsistent with this order—including a notice of interpretation considering Bostock that expands the definition of sex under Title IX to include “gender identity.”

Bureau of Prisons must revise policies allowing federal inmates to receive “gender-affirming care” while incarcerated. Attorney General must ensure that men are not housed in women’s prisons.

Current Status: Partially Active (some provisions have been blocked by the courts). In PFLAG v. Trump, a federal judge granted the plaintiffs a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the provision prohibiting the federal funding of “gender ideology,” and the Fourth Circuit denied the admin’s motion to stay the injunction pending appeal. Similarly, in Kingdom v. Trump, a judge issued a PI blocking enforcement of the directive to the Bureau of Prisons on “gender-affirming care” (GAC). In Orr v. Trump a district court ruled that the State Department must allow trans-identified applicants to self-select their “gender” on passports, however, the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court who granted the administration’s application for a stay, and in January of 2026, a judge granted the defendant’s motion to stay proceedings and rejected the plaintiff’s motion to lift the partial stay. In June of 2026, the First Circuit vacated the district court’s preliminary injunction after both the government and Plaintiffs requested vacatur. While the admin signaled it would move to invalidate passports with cross-sex or non-binary markers, a FAQ on the State Department website asserts that “All passports will remain valid for travel until their expiration date, under International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) policy.”

EO 14183 – Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness (1/27/25)

Having a diagnosis of gender dysphoria or even a transgender identity is inconsistent with the standards expected of service members.

Use pronouns and facilities consistent with EO on defining sex.

Current Status: Active. Although litigation is ongoing and there are several active cases (Nicolas Talbott, et al. v. Donald Trump, et al., Ireland v. United States & Shilling v. Trump), the EO is in effect after the Supreme Court issued a stay after the 9th Circuit temporarily blocked enforcement. On 12/9/25, the Court of Appeals for the D.C. circuit issued an order granting stay pending appeal. On 6/1/26, a D.C. circuit court upheld a district court ruling and narrowed relief to plaintiffs currently serving in the military.

EO 14187 – Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation (1/28/25)

The government may not fund, sponsor, promote, or assist with medical transition procedures for youth under 19.

Federal agencies shall remove any guidance reliant on WPATH.

HHS shall publish a report on evidence and best practices within 90 days of the EO and use the means at its disposal to acquire more high-quality data on minor patients who seek transition procedures.

Heads of agencies shall take steps to ensure that institutions receiving federal research or education grants end their support for GAC.

Rescinds Biden-era guidance on GAC and calls on the Secretary of Defense to engage in rulemaking to end TRICARE’s coverage of medical transition for the children of enlisted servicemembers.

DOJ/AG shall investigate “female genital mutilation” and consumer fraud related to GAC.

Current Status: Partially Active. Litigation is ongoing in several cases (PFLAG v. Trump, State of Washington v. Trump, Massachusetts v. Trump, & Doe v. Department of Defense). In PFLAG v. Trump, a judge issued a nationwide injunction blocking enforcement of the funding provisions of EO 14187, which aimed to prohibit federal funds for GAC for persons under 19. In Washington v. Trump, a judge also issued a PI blocking enforcement in the states of Washington, Minnesota, Oregon and Colorado as litigation plays out. In early November, District Judge Lauren King denied a second motion to stay the injunction issued in Washington v. Trump. On 6/3/26, a federal judge rejected a DOJ motion to dismiss Massachusetts v. Trump on the grounds the plaintiffs lack standing.

EO 14190 – Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling (1/29/25)

Aims to eliminate federal funding and support for programs that advance gender ideology.

Takes aim at the practice of social transition in schools.

Current Status: Active

EO 14201: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports (2/5/25)

Conditions the receipt of federal funds for education programs on promoting “fair athletic opportunities” for women and girls.

The order also calls on the domestic policy advisors to work with athletic organizations to ensure that their policies are consistent with the EO.

Current Status: Active, despite ongoing litigation (Tirrell v. Edelblut & California v. Department of Justice). On 7/8/26, parties in Tirrell v. Edelblut filed a stipulation of dismissal.