Gender Doctors Admit to ‘Winging It’

Activists have influenced legitimate medical groups, including the Texas Medical Association.

The debate over pediatric medical gender transition took a new turn last week. Videos obtained exclusively by The Free Press from conferences of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) revealed clinicians admitting to performing life-altering procedures on vulnerable adolescents and young adults with no supportive evidence.

Believing they were speaking in private among trusted peers, activist doctors and mental health professionals freely admitted to practicing “on the edge of medicine,” with no ethics oversight and minimal or no mental health assessments.

One clinician admitted that she and her colleagues were all “winging it,” but she took comfort in the fact that “we’re all just winging it … together.” She recommended that her colleagues start something like a “Pinterest board” to share ideas about novel procedures.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Dallas Morning News

______________________

Leor Sapir is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Alexander Sparti/Getty Images