Gender Debrief - Federal Policy Update

U.S. Department of Justice 2/7/25: Letter to the Supreme Court The letter notified the Court that “the government’s previously stated views” on U.S. v. Skrmetti “no longer represents the United States’ position.” 4/22/25: AG Pam Bondi Issues Memo Preventing the Mutilation of American Children Bondi’s memo builds on the groundwork laid in EO 14187 (“child mutilation”). Outlines several key priorities including: 1) investigating cases of GAC that culminate in “female genital mutilation” of anyone under 18; 2) investigating cases in which medical providers and pharmaceutical companies may have violated the FDA Act and False Claims Act; 3) removing all guidance, materials and court filings that rely on WPATH SOC-8; 4) collaboration with state AGs for information-sharing; 5) outlining a proposal for national legislation that bans GAC for minors. 6/1/25: FBI Calls for Tips on Practitioners and Hospitals Rendering GAC The FBI made a request on social media for the public to report tips about possible violations of the government’s directives on GAC. 6/11/25: Brett Shumate Letter to DOJ's Civil Division Employees Assistant AG Brett Shumate sent a letter to all Civil Division employees of the DOJ outlining enforcement priorities. The memo reiterates the Division’s priorities outlined in the Bondi memo (April) and asserts that the division will use its resources to prioritize investigations related to violations of the FDA Act and False Claims Act (e.g., submitting claims to Medicaid with false diagnostic codes to evade state bans on GAC <18). 7/9/25: Investigations into Doctors and Clinics Rendering GAC DOJ released a press release announcing that over twenty subpoenas had been sent to physicians, clinics and hospitals, including CHOP and BCH, as part of investigations into healthcare fraud.

After BCH challenged the subpoena, a federal judge ruled in its favor , arguing that the subpoena was “too broad” and that the administration showed clear signs of animus. The injunction is currently being challenged. Summer, 2025: Establishment of Enforcement and Affirmative Litigation Division Focused on gender medicine action (e.g., subpoenas). 12/4/25: DOJ Memo instructs Prison Auditors to Deviate from PREA LGBTQ Safeguards NPR reported that while the DOJ works to revise federal standards related to the 2003 Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), a memo has advised prison staff conducting PREA audits not to follow protocol for maintaining LGBTQ safeguards. 2/18/26 The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division announced investigations into three Michigan public school districts to determine if the districts are adhering to Title IX and the Supreme Court’s ruling in Mahmoud v. Taylor, which affirmed parents' rights to opt their children out of course content on sexual orientation and “gender identity” on religious grounds.