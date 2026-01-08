From Mamdani to Maduro: 2026 and the New World Order

Good morning:

On New Year’s Day, the newly sworn-in Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivered an inaugural speech that reiterated he “was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist.” Mamdani pledged to “make it possible for every New Yorker to afford a life they love once again.”

Mamdani’s charm makes socialism look easy, writes senior fellow Nicole Gelinas in City Journal, but his painless new order completely ignores the laws of supply and demand. Make buses free, and demand will soar. Freeze the rents, and the supply will collapse. A mayor can make city government more efficient and effective, which would bring down the cost of government, but even Mamdani will not be able to ignore market forces for long.

And New Yorkers will be unable to ignore the willed disorder that “is set to worsen markedly in Zohran Mamdani’s New York,” fellow Heather Mac Donald writes in City Journal. Law enforcement should be allowed to lock up serial offenders as soon as possible, but putting the interests of regular citizens first has become an alien concept to most Western elites.

Across the country, progressive policymakers are attempting to reshape the market for gig workers, writes legal policy fellow Jarrett Dieterle in the Washington Post. In New York and California, lawmakers are imposing one-size-fits-all rules that tie the hands of business leaders and limit what gig workers most highly prize: flexibility and autonomy.

Just days after Mayor Mamdani took the helm of New York City, the Trump administration conducted a secret operation in Caracas, Venezuela, and captured self-declared president Nicolas Maduro. He now sits in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and faces charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy, and weapons charges, according to the unsealed federal indictment.

For years, MI’s own Daniel Di Martino, a Venezuelan expatriate, has written about how Maduro’s failed socialist policies, government rationing, food shortages, electricity blackouts, and hyperinflation destroyed his home country. In the New York Post, Di Martino captured his elation—“Venezuela now has a chance to be free again”—and warned that policies advanced by American democratic socialists like Mamdani resemble the ones he and other Venezuelans in the United States fled.

Finally, in a new report, researcher and academic David Rozado used thousands of controlled comparisons to study whether large language models show gender or ethnic bias in making high-stakes decisions that directly affect people, in contexts like loan approvals, promotion or firing decisions, and medical assessments. The study raises important ethical questions about how AI should balance fairness for individuals and among groups.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director