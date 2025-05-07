Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to Succeed Paul Singer as Chair of Manhattan Institute

NEW YORK, NY – May 7, 2025 - The Manhattan Institute announced today that Paul Singer is stepping down as Chairman of its Board after a distinguished 21-year tenure as a trustee, including 17 years as Chair. The Board of Trustees unanimously elected former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to succeed Mr. Singer as Chair.

“Paul Singer’s exemplary leadership has transformed the Manhattan Institute,” said Reihan Salam, President of the Manhattan Institute. “His generous support, along with his unwavering commitment to our mission and strategic vision, have made us one of the most effective think tanks in the nation. The entire Manhattan Institute family is profoundly grateful for his dedication and service as Chairman.”

Under Mr. Singer’s chairmanship, the Manhattan Institute experienced remarkable growth and expanded its influence in critical public policy debates. During his time at the helm, the Institute added dozens of distinguished scholars and journalists, nearly tripled its annual operating budget, and steadily expanded its national media and policy reach. Mr. Singer’s strategic vision and steadfast commitment to the Institute have solidified its position as America’s preeminent source of creative and bold ideas to improve public policy and culture.

Mrs. DeVos served as the 11th U.S. Secretary of Education from 2017–2021. In addition to her service in the Cabinet, she brings extensive experience in policy advocacy and nonprofit leadership, including previously chairing the American Federation for Children, Philanthropy Roundtable, and the Michigan Republican Party. Her decades of vision and leadership set in motion the education freedom revolution sweeping the nation, with more than two-thirds of states now offering some form of private school choice. She is also an accomplished business and philanthropic leader, working in partnership with her husband of nearly 50 years, Dick DeVos. Mrs. DeVos was a 2019 recipient of MI’s Hamilton Award.

“We are thrilled that Betsy will serve as our next Board Chair,” said Salam. “She brings exceptional leadership experience and a passionate commitment to the great American ideals of liberty, justice, and opportunity. Her distinguished career in public service, with a focus on America’s children, speaks to her hopeful vision for a brighter American future. That is what we work on every day at MI, and what makes Betsy an ideal pick for our next Chair.”

“The Manhattan Institute will be in exceptional hands under the leadership of Betsy DeVos,” added outgoing Chairman Singer. “She is committed to excellence and impact, as her distinguished career attests. Serving as MI Chairman has been an honor. I know that Betsy understands the importance of MI’s mission in New York City and across the country. She will work to sustain the Institute’s momentum as part of her ongoing commitment to serving this great nation.”

“I have long admired the mission and high caliber work of the Manhattan Institute,” added DeVos. “It’s an honor to be elected by my fellow trustees to serve as this institution’s next chairman, and it’s a particular privilege to succeed my good friend Paul Singer. I look forward to advancing the Manhattan Institute’s mission of making America and its great cities safe, prosperous, and free.”

The Manhattan Institute will celebrate Mr. Singer’s leadership tonight at its annual Alexander Hamilton Award Dinner, where he will receive the event’s eponymous award and deliver a keynote address.