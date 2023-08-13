For Biden, Telling New York ‘Drop Dead’ Is a Winning Message

Mayor Eric Adams has only one strategy for the migrant crisis that has brought the city’s homeless-shelter population to six figures: Wrangle billions from Washington.

This gambit will continue to fail, as it has for a year — and for two solid political reasons, from national Democrats’ perspective.

At best, federal aid would be pointless.

New York is a solidly Democratic state.

At worst, federal aid will make the problem worse — and more visible to national swing voters.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by George Frey/Getty Images