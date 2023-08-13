View all Articles
Commentary By Nicole Gelinas

For Biden, Telling New York ‘Drop Dead’ Is a Winning Message

Cities, Governance Immigration, New York, New York City
New York Post August 13th, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams has only one strategy for the migrant crisis that has brought the city’s homeless-shelter population to six figures: Wrangle billions from Washington.

This gambit will continue to fail, as it has for a year — and for two solid political reasons, from national Democrats’ perspective.

At best, federal aid would be pointless.

New York is a solidly Democratic state.

At worst, federal aid will make the problem worse — and more visible to national swing voters.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

1 Minute Read

Further Reading

More Cities, Governance publications
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More