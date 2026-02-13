Following the Law Is the Only Sensible Way to Address the Illegal Immigration Mess

Thank you for signing up!

If you think way back to 2023, you may remember that this city was suffering a crisis of illegal immigration.

Caused by people being bused to the city from Southern states that then shared a wide-open border with Mexico.

New York had declared itself a “sanctuary city,” so people like Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas reckoned that states like this one should be the ones doing the heavy lifting.

Texas hadn’t asked to have millions of illegal migrants walking into their state.

But if places like New York were going to pose as heroic, liberal places, then perhaps we should do the work — including housing these people.

Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images