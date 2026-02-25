Fix Immigration Enforcement Before Trust Collapses

Federal immigration operations in Minneapolis this January left two U.S. citizens dead. On Jan. 7, Renée Good, 37, was shot in her car by an ICE officer. Officials say she tried to run him over; video appears to show her steering away. On Jan. 24, Alex Pretti, 37 – an ICU nurse and Army veteran – was killed during a chaotic street arrest by federal agents. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz condemned the raids as federal overreach; the White House defended them as a restoration of order.

A week later, in response to the backlash, Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, announced that the administration would withdraw about 700 federal immigration officers – roughly a quarter of the surge force – from Minnesota, leaving around 2,000 agents in the state.

Washington’s response can’t just be moving agents around or ceasing operations – it has to be changing the rules of the game. The answer is not to abandon the rule of law, but to raise standards. The preventable deaths of Good and Pretti are examples to sharpen the case for a return to priority-based enforcement: focus on dangerous offenders, repeat immigration violators, traffickers, and fugitives, not broad dragnets that waste manpower and invite confrontation with the general public.

Santiago Vidal Calvo is a Cities policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images