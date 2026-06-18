Federal Lawsuit Could Spell End of WPATH

In a dramatic development, the Federal Trade Commission yesterday announced its highly anticipated lawsuit against the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). This is a group whose recommendations, known as the “Standards of Care”, guide the treatment of minors and adults who feel discomfort in their sexed bodies and seek drugs and surgeries to alter them.

If the lawsuit is successful, it could spell the end for the embattled activist-medical group. But that wouldn’t be all. WPATH has spent the past two decades infiltrating bona fide medical groups such as the Endocrine Society with the goal of getting them to launder its credibility by staking their own on it. WPATH’s downfall would thus likely trigger a larger collapse, bringing public scandal — and potentially legal and financial liability — to other doctor groups.

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Leor Sapir is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute