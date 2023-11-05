FBI Probe Shows There’s Much Potential for Corruption in Mayor Adams’ Circle

There’s no good time for a mayor to be enveloped in a haze of corruption, but there couldn’t be a worse time for New York for this mayor to be surrounded in scandal.

Mayor Adams and his tight claque of cronies have more discretionary power over the city’s spending than any administration in recent history, just as we have less and less reason to trust them.

We all want to think the best of the mayor, and he was elected with nothing but goodwill from New Yorkers two years ago this week.

But Adams himself makes it hard to maintain this trust and goodwill.

When news broke Thursday that the feds had raided the home of Adams’ top campaign fundraiser, 25-year-old Brianna Suggs, on suspicion the mayor received multiple, disguised donations from foreign nationals (who aren’t allowed to give in races), the mayor and his staff were en route to Washington, DC, to meet with Biden officials over the migrant crisis.

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images