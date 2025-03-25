Far-Left Organizations Are Soiling Legitimate Protests with Outside Agitators Looking for a Real Fight

Greenpeace backed radical protesters who tried to block a North Dakota pipeline. Now the pipeline company has won huge damages in a lawsuit against the iconic NGO. Other nonprofits should take notice.

Last week, a jury in Mandan, ND, returned a stunning verdict against Greenpeace for its role in the violent protests and misleading public-relations campaign that disrupted construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016.

The jury hearing the civil lawsuit found Greenpeace USA and two other Greenpeace entities liable for civil conspiracy, defamation, trespass and other misdeeds.

If the verdict stands, the storied environmental nonprofit will have to pay $667 million in damages to plaintiff Energy Transfer, the pipeline company that built and owns the DAPL.

James B. Meigs is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a City Journal contributing editor, cohost of the How Do We Fix It? podcast, and the former editor of Popular Mechanics. This piece was adapted from City Journal.

Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images