Family Flees Us after Teacher Spurs, Hides 10-Year-Old Daughter’s Gender ‘Transition’

In June 2022, two Centennial Elementary School students in Olympia, Wash., disappeared.

Their parents, Indian immigrants, had quietly driven them out of state, to Oregon, before they eventually decided to fly back to their former home country.

No one in Olympia has seen the children since.

“My daughter mentioned that Tia had been gone from school for a couple of weeks,” said Jess Davis, whose daughter was a classmate of Tia’s, one of the family’s children. (I have changed most of the names in this report to respect requests for anonymity.) “We were at an ice cream social that our neighborhood has at the end of the school year, and I was thinking about them.”

______________________

Michael Torres is the deputy editor of RealClearPennsylvania. Adapted from City Journal.

Photo by Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images