Expand the Child Tax Credit, Don’t Reinvent Welfare

The latest Labor Day weekend controversy pitted conservatives against one another over a White House proposal to open up childcare subsidies to stay-at-home parents. Some conservatives argue it is a good idea to divert funds from childcare centers and reward parents raising their children, while others argue that this is yet another welfare program. The reality is this is a premature controversy. There are no details yet on the proposal, but both sides of the debate make important points the federal government should consider if it truly wishes to help families.

The proposed rule at stake has not been made public, but it would reportedly open a 1990-created fund to provide $12 billion in block grants to the states called the Child Care and Development Block Grant. States are currently allowed to use their funds to give vouchers to poor parents to send their children to childcare centers, as well as a host of related activities. The proposed rule, reportedly, would allow but not require states to use their funds to pay poor married couples a cash sum of up to $9,000 per year if one of the two parents stays home with the child and the other works at least 35 hours per week.

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Daniel Di Martino is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where his research focuses on immigration, selection, assimilation, and highly skilled immigration.