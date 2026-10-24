Even a Socialist Like Mamdani Can Improve New York — Here’s How

Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently made an observation that ought to command widespread agreement.

“Quality of life has come to be seen as somehow a right-wing concern,” he said. The same goes for efficiency and rooting out waste.

His point was that the left shouldn’t surrender these concerns to its opponents.

“If politics cannot deliver on the block where you live,” asks Mamdani, “why would you trust it to deliver anywhere in your city?”

It’s a good question — and a fair standard by which to judge his administration.

He has his work cut out for him.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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John Ketcham is a legal policy fellow and director of Cities at the Manhattan Institute. Sean Speer is a contributing writer at City Journal