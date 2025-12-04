Europe Can’t Moan It’s Way to Ukraine Peace. It Must Step Up Itself.

Thank you for signing up!

There have always been a lot of jokes about the European military.

My favorite is the old one about the Italian tank design that has four reverse gears and one forward gear.

The forward gear being in case the enemy should surprise them from the rear.

But the truth is that European defense is no joke.

Ever since the end of the Cold War, European countries have treated themselves to the peace dividend by cutting their defense spending.

Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images