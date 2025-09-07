Eric Adams’s Accomplishments Won’t Save His Campaign

As New York City races toward its 4 November general election, all eyes are on Mayor Eric Adams — not as a leading contender, but on whether he’ll bow out.

With most polls showing Adams coming in fourth place behind socialist firebrand Zohran Mamdani, former governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa, the mayor faces intense pressure to abandon his reelection campaign.

Unlike the ranked-choice primary, general election voters will select only one candidate, and whoever gets the most votes wins. With Mamdani firmly in first place, the only realistic way to defeat him is consolidating the opposition. Cuomo, Mamdani’s leading rival, stands to gain the most from Adams’s departure.

Continue reading the entire piece here at UnHerd

______________________

John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images