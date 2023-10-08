Eric Adams’ Disastrous Latin Tour Will Only Encourage More Migrants to Come

As Mayor Eric Adams concludes his stay-away tour south of the border, migrants continue to pour into New York City.

The excursion has failed because the mayor has done nothing to address the two reasons migrants are coming: the country’s still-lax border policies and the city’s right to shelter.

Even on his four-day tour of Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia, Adams couldn’t stay on message.

When a Mexican news anchor asked him Friday whether the “ideals of welcoming people into the American way of life” have “changed” and “migrants are no longer welcome,” he blinked.

“I think just the opposite. We said give us your tired,” the mayor answered. We “put that call out.”

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto via Getty Images